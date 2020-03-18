Stock Market Today: S&P 500 nearing the 2018 low and out of oversold conditions

US stocks continue falling amid the coronavirus crisis.

The next target for the S&P 500 is 2,340, the low seen in December 2018.

The index's daily chart is showing that it is not oversold.

Global stock markets continue falling as countries continue combatting the coronavirus pandemic by imposing restrictions. The social distancing measures are paralyzing considerable parts of the economy. Analysts have gone from talking about a V-shaped recovery to a severe global recession. Some even foresee long-term effects.

Stocks entered a bear market last week and have seen ups and downs in choppy trading, but stocks are mostly falling. On Wednesday, major indexes are down but refrained from hitting the 7% circuit breaker limit. On Monday and also on several other occasions, trading was halted for 15 minutes – a rule that allows investors to take a breath.

The Philippines and Sri Lanka have shut down their bourses, while most other markets remain open. As long as this lasts, the next downside target is 2,340, which was the swing low in December 2018. Back then, stocks tumbled partially in response to the Federal Reserve's fourth rate hike that year. The Fed has since cut rates to zero and launched a new Quantitative Easing scheme.

Governments around the world are rushing to approve fiscal stimulus to boost the economy in times of trouble and as unemployment is set to rise. However, while people are confined to their homes, it is hard to see how a rapid recovery can occur. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 8,000 people and infected more than 200,000 around the world.

US Stock Market Graph

The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart is above 30 at the time of writing – outside oversold conditions. That implies that the index has more room to fall before another bounce. It is essential to note that upward movements have been "dead cat bounces."

Upside targets include 2,540, a support line from early 2018, and then 27,10, which is the mix of the bear market mark from the highs and a support line from May 2019.

Below 2,340, the next significant level to watch is 2,200, which held it down back in 2016.

