Stock Market Report: Trading SPY SP500 NASDAQ Stocks: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: Summary: The QQQ and the SPY have clear Impulse waves lower, so after an abc corrective rally, we should see another impulse wave lower as wave three. This is the same for many stocks, but not all. The topping formation of the markets creates leaders and followers, so some stocks have let go, but we have short trade triggers under their lows, these stocks are MSFT, GOOGL etc.
Trading Strategies: Deep in the short trades and now talking about trade management strategies and adding to short trades into wave three.
Video Chapter
00:00 NASDAQ 100 (NDX) SPY SP500
04:58 Apple (AAPL)
14:29 Amazon (AMZN)
18:39 NVIDIA (NVDA)
23:23 Meta Platforms (META)
24:25 Netflix (NFLX)
25:07 Alphabet (GOOGL)
26:04 Microsoft MSFT
28:17 Tesla (TSLA)
30:35 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge. com
