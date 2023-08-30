Stock Market Report: Trading NASDAQ Stocks: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: Working two patterns in the medium-term outlook, one is the ABC corrective rally and the other is a more bullish outlook with Wave i) of 3. The current move up is in a topping phase, allow the top to form and we can look for short term short trades on the first impulse wave lower. If the market is going to be bullish after the top and after the corrective abc pattern, we will look to trade long based on a Classic TradingLevels pattern and the Elliott Wave abc - Wave b top.
Trading Strategies: Protecting profits in this topping process.
Video Chapter
00:00 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
08:26 Apple (AAPL)
13:36 Amazon (AMZN)
14:56 NVIDIA (NVDA)
20:09 Meta Platforms (META)
23:03 Netflix (NFLX)
24:24 Alphabet (GOOGL)
25:57 Microsoft MSFT
29:17 Tesla (TSLA)
31:38 End
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
EUR/USD holds firm at weekly highs above 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD posted its highest daily close in two weeks, staying above the 20-day SMA. The pair encountered resistance near 1.0950 and retreated moderately, as the USD remained under pressure. The focus is now on Eurozone and US inflation data scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD buyers prod key resistance near 1.2720, Fed inflation eyed
GBP/USD buyers attack a downward-sloping resistance line from late July as they await the key US inflation gauge while pausing the three-day uptrend. The Cable pair seesaws around the 1.2720 level while defending the previous week’s rebound from a five-month-old horizontal support zone.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after weak US data Premium
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday. The downward revision to second-quarter GDP growth and the below-expectation increase in private sector employment in August weighed on the US yields and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
UNI price unfazed despite positive development in Uniswap class action lawsuit at SDNY court
Uniswap (UNI) price remains bearish, with the gloom overshadowing a recent positive development in the case involving Uniswap Labs. The matter touches on issues such as foreseeable harm responsibility for third-party misuse and damage.
No game-changer but US data highlights weaknesses in the economy
The recovery in equity markets appears to have stalled on Wednesday as traders likely eye the big economic releases later in the week. The ADP and revised GDP numbers may attract some attention but they were never likely to have too great an impact.