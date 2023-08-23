Stock Market Report: Trading NASDAQ Stocks: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: Summary: There are two main patterns in the stock market, and I will explain them in today’s video. All trading strategies are based around these two patterns. Pattern one is that some stocks will make a new high and the second pattern is that stocks are in a corrective ABC rally, that will see further downside in due course around their respective Fibonacci 61.8% levels.
Trading Strategies: Protecting long trades, rather than adding to long trades.
Video Chapters
00:00 Apple (AAPL)
04:26 Amazon (AMZN)
10:27 NVIDIA (NVDA)
13:58 Meta Platforms (META)
17:23 Microsoft MSFT
21:35 Alphabet (GOOGL)
23:12 Netflix (NFLX)
25:57 Tesla (TSLA)
29:21 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge.com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
