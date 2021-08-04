Stock market favors a big move — here is why [Video]

Last week, the bear had several attempts to tank the market to at least have a decent pullback. Yet, the bull showed up and saved the market on last Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
On Tuesday and Friday (as highlighted in orange), supply increased and attempted to break below the intermediate support level around 4380. Yet S&P 500 found demand near the support and rallied up and closed at the high range.
The past week of shallow reaction could be a sign of supply absorption pending another run up to test the channel overbought near 4530.
Should the support at 4380 be broken, the next support is at 4340, 4280.
Meanwhile, check out the the stocks that are ready to move witha trading plan below:
