Stock holdings among US households increased to the highest level on record in April – JP Morgan

As per the latest analytics from JPMorgan Chase & Co., shared via Wall Street Journal, “Stockholdings among U.S. households increased to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record.”
The piece also mentions, “The enthusiasm for stocks comes as market volatility has been edging lower and the S&P 500 has hit 25 records this year fueled by a stellar earnings season and the prospect of an economic recovery that is speedier than many predicted.”
It should, however, be noted that $1,400 stimulus check from the US government is spotted as the key catalysts behind the increased equity interest by the Americans.
