Stock futures trade higher: Coca Cola (KO Stock) and Verizon (VZ Stock)

Following the frenzy triggered by the surge in cases caused by the Delta variant of coronavirus, stock markets have stabilised and turned positive for the week, depicting the confidence of market participants in the US’s ability to combat rising cases effectively and stage a sustainable economic recovery.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 0.82% and 0.92% in yesterday’s session, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%. Companies within the energy sector outperformed in yesterday’s session, rising 3.5% following the rebound in oil prices.
Investors should be relieved that the bulls continue to dominate the three major stock markets despite the fact that trading activity is usually lower at this time of the year. Since October, we have not yet even witnessed a mere 5% dip in stock market performances.
Coca Cola
The stock price of Coca Cola has risen by nearly 1.3% subsequent to its earnings release on Wednesday. The company’s earnings touched pre pandemic levels following the curbing of national lockdowns and demand for products rising again. It achieved a revenue of $10.13 billion, exceeding the expected $9.32 billion. Likewise, its actual earnings per share came out to be 68 cents as opposed to the forecasted 56 cents.
Verizon Wireless
The stock price of Verizon jumped nearly 0.7% following its earnings release. It achieved a revenue of $33.76 billion, exceeding the expected $32.74 billion. Likewise, its actual earnings per share came out to be $1.37 as opposed to the forecasted $1.30.
Asian stock markets
Stock market indices in Asian Pacific countries are on the rise today following a strong rebound in crypto and US stock markets. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan jumped 0.58% in morning trade, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33%. As of 12:27 a.m. EST, the ASX 200 index surged 0.98%, and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.15%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index hopped 1.77%.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.