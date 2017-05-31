Sterling wobbled badly overnight - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Sterling wobbled badly in the overnight session on UK election polling.

Key Quotes:

"One Yougov study showed that PM May might fall short of an overall majority in the election. Another poll, released a short while ago, showed the Tories widening their lead slightly over Labour, however."

"Gone is the talk of a “landslide” win and bookies are now offering 5/1 odds on the election resulting in a hung parliament – from 8/1 last week."

"Expect the GBP to remain sensitive to election polling ahead of the June 8th vote and expect more losses if the race tightens further."