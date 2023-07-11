Sterling is likely to struggle to record further gains – Commerzbank

Economists at Commerzbank expect the British Pound (GBP) to weaken medium term as the Bank of England will continue to act hesitantly.
The BoE remains too hesitant
We stick to our view that Sterling is likely to struggle to record further gains.
The BoE remains too hesitant, and concerns about a hard landing for the economy are going to intensify, thus limiting Sterling’s upside potential.
We continue to see a weakening GBP medium term as we assume that the market’s rate expectations are excessive. Hence, we see potential for disappointment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
EUR/USD sustains above 1.1000 as USD Index continues losing streak, US Inflation eyed
The EUR/USD pair is maintaining an auction comfortably above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has got immense strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued its three-day losing spell.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.