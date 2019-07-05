Sterling expected to rise 5% in 12 months - Reuters Poll

Sterling will rally 5% to 1.32 in 12 months, according to strategists polled by Reuters, with many expecting the British currency to trade in $1.30-$1.36 range in the month following a soft Brexit – the UK leaves the European union with a deal.

Notably, strategists have revised lower their 12-month forecast from $1.34 (in June) to $1.32.

The latest poll also shows the British Pound is forecasted to trade in $1.17-$1.25 range in the month following a hard Brexit.