Stephen Poloz's speech Live Coverage – Bank of Canada

Stephen S. Poloz, the Governor of the Bank of Canada, will be delivering a speech titled, "The Meaning of “Data Dependence”: An Economic Progress Report," before the St. John’s Board of Trade at 15:45 GMT.

“It'll be the first time that we hear from the BoC chief since the central bank's second successive rate hike last month and we wouldn't be surprised to hear greater caution over the prospects of additional near-term tightening. A more cautious Poloz could see the ~70% probability of a December BoC rate hike priced out as markets push back expectations of the next policy move,” ING analysts wrote earlier this week in a report.

Key notes:

USD/CAD upside faltered above 1.2400, attention to Poloz

The Canadian Dollar is extending the weekly downside vs. its American neighbor today, with USD/CAD hovering over the 1.2390/1.2400 band ahead of the speech by BoC’s S.Poloz.

CAD: Poloz and GDP data major event risks - ING

In view of analysts at ING, the focal point of Canadian markets in the week will be BoC Governor Poloz's speech and press briefing on Wednesday.

About Stephen Poloz

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas," as published on bankofcanada.ca.