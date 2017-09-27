Stephen Poloz's speech Live Coverage – Bank of Canada

Stephen Poloz's speech Live Coverage – Bank of CanadaBy Eren Sengezer
Stephen S. Poloz, the Governor of the Bank of Canada, will be delivering a speech titled, "The Meaning of “Data Dependence”: An Economic Progress Report," before the St. John’s Board of Trade at 15:45 GMT.
“It'll be the first time that we hear from the BoC chief since the central bank's second successive rate hike last month and we wouldn't be surprised to hear greater caution over the prospects of additional near-term tightening. A more cautious Poloz could see the ~70% probability of a December BoC rate hike priced out as markets push back expectations of the next policy move,” ING analysts wrote earlier this week in a report.
Key notes:
USD/CAD upside faltered above 1.2400, attention to Poloz
The Canadian Dollar is extending the weekly downside vs. its American neighbor today, with USD/CAD hovering over the 1.2390/1.2400 band ahead of the speech by BoC’s S.Poloz.
CAD: Poloz and GDP data major event risks - ING
In view of analysts at ING, the focal point of Canadian markets in the week will be BoC Governor Poloz's speech and press briefing on Wednesday.
About Stephen Poloz
"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas," as published on bankofcanada.ca.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.