Steel prices extend recovery as supply squeezes in Europe, China announces more stimulus

Also, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is looking to cut their Prime Lending Rates (PLR) further to deploy more liquidity into the economy. The dual support of stimulus packages and lower PLR will accelerate spending on inflation, construction, and expansion of production capacities. It will boost the demand for steel and other base metals due to their immense requirement to cater to manufacturing and production activities.

Meanwhile, the largest consumer of steel, China has announced more stimulus packages to spurt the growth prospects. China’s State Council announced that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will provide more than 200 billion yuan ($28.7 billion) in special lending funds to commercial banks to boost loans to companies, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Energy prices are soaring like there is no tomorrow in the old continent after Russia cut off the gas supply from its main Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea in response to western sanctions. This has forced the steel mill owners to shut down their smelters as rising production costs have demolished the profit margin structure. The companies are failing to achieve the break-even level, which has forced them to halt their production processes.

Steel prices have widened their recovery after remaining in the negative trajectory for a major time period this year. The metal is gaining strength as escalating supply worries from the Eurozone is trimming the demand-supply divergence.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.