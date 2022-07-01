- Steel Price drops for the first time in seven days.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI follows official activity data to portray optimism for June.
- Chinese steel mills adopt ways to reduce high inventories amid weak domestic demand.
Steel Price justifies the market’s pessimism surrounding the economic slowdown as the benchmark rebar prices slump nearly 1.0% to mark the first daily loss in seven. In doing so, the industrial metal ignores firmer China data during Friday’s Asian session.
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE) was down 1.2% around 4,320 yuan per metric tonne after six straight sessions of gains. Further, the hot-rolled coil shed 1.3% and Stainless steel dropped 2% by the press time.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 for June versus 50.1 expected and 48.1 prior. The private activity gauge tracked the official PMIs for the said month that offered positive surprises the previous day.
“Steel mills in China, the world's biggest producer of the manufacturing and construction material, have idled dozens of blast furnaces recently in a bid to reduce high inventories amid weak domestic demand,” mentioned Reuters. The news adds, “The production slowdown is also due to China's resolve to continue reducing annual steel output in line with its decarbonization goals.”
In addition to China-linked catalysts, escalating fears of the economic slowdown and cautious sentiment ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, expected at 55.0 versus 56.1 prior, also weigh on the metal prices of late.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% to mark a five-day downtrend whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields reverse early Asian session rebound to 2.967%, refreshing the three-week low.
Looking forward, steel traders may keep their eyes on the US data, as well as Chinese production scheduled for fresh impulse amid recession woes. Should the fears escalate, the metal prices are likely to revisit the yearly low tested the last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI
EUR/USD has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears retain control, sustained break below $1,800 awaited Premium
Gold dropped to a one-and-half-month low on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors. With the prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, USD strength continued weighing on the commodity. Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. However, the ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement. After a brief period of consolidation, SHIB bulls seem ready for another leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!