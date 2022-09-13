Meanwhile, the largest steel-consuming economy, China has announced stimulus packages to scale up infrastructure spending in is major provinces, which will push the steel demand higher. Also, the declining price rise index in China will force the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to deploy more liquidity into the economy.

Currently, ramping up energy prices in the eurozone have forced a halt in production as the rising production cost is demolishing profit margins. The steel mill owners are shutting down their smelters due to their inability to pass on higher cost impact. An inability to offset higher production costs led by soaring energy prices and accelerating interest rates is widening the deviation in the demand-supply mechanism. This is expected to bring a short-term rebound in the steel prices ahead.

It is worth noting that more than half of global steel demand comes from China due to heavy expenditure on infrastructure, construction, and real estate. A tad longer period of slowdown in China had dumped the demand for steel. No doubt, the steel supply was also impacted dramatically led by severe environmental regulations, and poor demand forced steel mill owners to shut down production processes.

Steel prices are displaying exhaustion signals after remaining in the grip of bears for a prolonged period. The asset is expected to display a rebound as supply worries are bound to surpass the subdued demand impact. The ineffective demand-supply mechanism has been a major concern for steel prices. Now, escalating supply worries beyond China will boost the steel prices ahead.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.