Stay long EUR/CHF – Nomura

Stay long EUR/CHF – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura suggest that with the global cycle in expansionary mode and the SNB likely to stay on hold for quite some time, CHF’s negative carry may become a more potent force against diminishing risk-aversion flows, which you can argue are acting in reverse.
Key Quotes
“We have already reached our recently upgraded year-end EUR/CHF forecast of 1.15 and by extension the market may start trading the pair along a trend basis and some further appreciation pressures may exist. We therefore expect a further market overshooting and hold onto our medium-term long EUR/CHF exposure, as we judge the risk-reward still lies in trading for a stronger EUR.”
