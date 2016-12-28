Stay both commodity and dollar bullish in 2017 – Goldman Sachs

Research Team at Goldman Sachs explains that as the dollar is the numeraire for oil, commodities and global trade, higher oil prices create excess savings in dollars which weigh on the dollar and vice versa when declining oil prices reduce excess savings.

Key Quotes

“We ﬁnd that statistically if the change in oil price leads to a change in excess savings, then there is a negative correlation between the price of oil and the dollar.”

“Therefore, there are two ways to get positive commodity returns in a bullish dollar environment. The ﬁrst is to break the correlation between the dollar and oil by breaking the correlation with oil and excess savings. The second is for returns to be generated solely from backwardation without price changes, for which there is precedent for in the late 1980s and mid 1990s, an environment that has been likened to the upcoming environment. We believe that both forces will likely be at work in 2017: