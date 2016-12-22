Stats NZ’s Dunnett on Q3 GDP: ‘This quarter's rise points to broad-based growth’

Statistics New Zealand national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnett was on the wires earlier today, posting remarks on the NZ Q3 GDP report, which bettered expectations.

Key Quotes:

"This quarter's rise points to broad-based growth"

"Thirteen of the 16 industries were up, with the main weakness coming from agriculture"

"We've seen Kiwis spend more on domestic travel, accommodation, eating out, and recreation"

Separately, Statistics New Zealand's international statistics senior manager, Jason Attewell noted, "New Zealand spent more on imports of goods, and earned less from exports of goods this quarter."