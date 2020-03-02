Stats NZ: Exports to China fell 8% y/y in the 4 weeks to Feb 23

Officials at Statistics New Zealand (Stats NZ) said in a statement on Monday, the country’s provisional exports data to China dropped sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NZ Stats said that the exports to China fell 8% y/y in the 4 weeks to Feb 23.

NZD/USD keeps the red

Following the bearish opening gap to a fresh multi-year low of 0.6186, NZD/USD has staged a solid comeback over the last hours, looking to close the gap. The bears, however, retain control amid growing new coronavirus cases across the globe and downbeat official Chinese PMIs released over the weekend.

The focus now remains on China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI report due out shortly.