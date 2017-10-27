Statistics NZ corrects 2Q retail sales to 1.7% gain from 2%By Ivan Delgado
Statistics NZ has corrected 2Q retail sales to 1.7% gain from 2% to correct an error in the system used to model the contribution of units sourced from GST data for the liquor and electrical and electronic goods industries, market sources report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.