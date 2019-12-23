State media: Israel airstrikes target Iran-linked military base in Syria – Fox News

Fox News relies on Syrian state television briefings while conveying Sunday night’s airstrikes into Syria. The news report blames Israeli warplanes for the explosions in the capital.

Residents in Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital; there were no immediate reports on casualties.

Syrian state TV gave no further details, though said one of the Israeli missiles was shot down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, who told Fox News they don’t comment on foreign media reports of airstrikes attributed to the Jewish state.

In neighboring Lebanon, Israeli warplanes could be heard flying in the country's airspace at the time of the airstrikes in Syria. Damascus had said in the past that Israeli warplanes have fired missiles into Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported Sunday that explosions were also heard in the city of Homs, in western Syria, that is also home of a base that is linked to Iran.