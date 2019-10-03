Standard Chartered forecasts sharp slowdown in China's GDP

China's annualized gross domestic product (GDP) growth likely slowed to 5.7% in the July-August period from 6.2% in the second quarter, according to Standard Chartered China's nowcasting model.
Standard Chartered's chart, however, shows the activity likely improved modestly in September.
Key points
Industrial production growth averaged only 4.6% y/y in July and August (5.6% for Q2)
Retail sales growth dragged down by the normalisation of car sales
Fixed asset investment growth also slowed from Q2
Expect the contribution of net exports to GDP growth to decline in H2 of 2019
Key quote
We expect counter-cyclical measures to shore up the economy, with a focus on accelerating rural consumer spending, old town renovation, and construction of logistics and information technology networks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. The pair jumped well above 1.0935 in the sixty minutes to 14:00 GMT.
GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?
Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August. The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5. The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.