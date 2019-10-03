Standard Chartered forecasts sharp slowdown in China's GDP

China's annualized gross domestic product (GDP) growth likely slowed to 5.7% in the July-August period from 6.2% in the second quarter, according to Standard Chartered China's nowcasting model.

Standard Chartered's chart, however, shows the activity likely improved modestly in September.

Key points

Industrial production growth averaged only 4.6% y/y in July and August (5.6% for Q2) Retail sales growth dragged down by the normalisation of car sales Fixed asset investment growth also slowed from Q2 Expect the contribution of net exports to GDP growth to decline in H2 of 2019

Key quote