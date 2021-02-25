Stability will continue to be the main tone of Chinese monetary policy – China Press

The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy will remain stable as the capital tight balance situation will likely continue this year, the Economic Information Daily reported on Thursday.
Key points
"Stability" will continue to be the main tone of monetary policy, and the central bank's liquidity management will still adhere to the strategy of pre-adjustment and fine-tuning, with the goal of maintaining stable market interest rates.
On the whole, the funding side will show a relatively "tight balance" situation.
“The "China Monetary Policy Implementation Report" for the fourth quarter of 2020 pointed out that a prudent monetary policy should be flexible, precise, reasonable and appropriate, adhere to a stable word, not make sharp turns, grasp the timeliness and effectiveness of policies, and handle the relationship between economic recovery and risk prevention, to maintain the sustainability of the normal monetary policy space.”
Market reaction
USD/CNY holds steady at 6.4562, unfazed by the above op-ed in the Chinese media.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD nears 1.2200, sitting at fresh monthly highs as reflation trade weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. However, the further upside could remain elusive amid surging Treasury yields. US stimulus news, GDP reported awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls have reasons to demand 1.4200 but not much beyond that
GBP/USD stays on the front foot while refreshing the intraday high above 1.4150 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the reflation wave lifts the appetite for riskier assets. Focus on key US data.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
Gold sellers flirt with $1,800, eye weekly support line
Gold struggles to keep $1,800, recently bouncing off 100-HMA, during the early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal declines for the third consecutive day while following a downward sloping trend line from February 10.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).