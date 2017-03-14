SSA Market: The elephant in the room - Rabobank

In view of the analysts at Rabobank, their ECB watcher Elwin de Groot anticipates the ECB will look to signal a gradual exit (tapering) from QE by the middle of this year.

Key Quotes

“Late Friday afternoon a report hit the wires suggesting that ECB policymakers had discussed whether they could potentially raise rates (the -0.40% deposit rate) before QE comes to an end. Though the timeline nor the specific measures were discussed according to ‘anonymous ECB sources’, Governing Council (GC) members reportedly exchanged views on possible ways of communicating and sequencing an exit from unconventional policy.”

“Our ECB watcher Elwin de Groot anticipates the ECB will look to signal a gradual exit (tapering) from QE by the middle of this year. To us, the expectation that the GC will look to adjust its language and verbally prepare the market for tapering is in itself a tightening of policy, thus limiting the rationale of adjusting the depo rate whilst the PSPP remains in place (albeit at a reduced monthly amount of EUR 60bn as of April 1). If anything, we would see such a move as counterintuitive from the perspective of the ECB looking to manage a smooth exit from its QE.”

