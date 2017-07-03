SSA Market: So many known unknowns - Rabobank

In view of the analysts at Rabobank, one of the many idiosyncrasies (and strengths) of the SSA universe is that annual funding requirements and thus the need to fulfil publicly oriented mandates tend to suggest that even during uncertain conditions a vast array of highly rated issuers will continue to find their way to market.

Key Quotes

“This often results in premiums being offered, particularly when a window is opened and numerous issuers seek to fund simultaneously.”

“With so many known unknowns dominating headlines (Trump, Dutch elections, French elections, Brexit) the prospect of a Fed hike in March solidified on Friday with FOMC Chair Janet Yellen stating that the Committee would evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with the FOMC’s expectations. Should this prove to be the case, a further adjustment to the fed funds rate would be deemed appropriate. This took the implied probability of a hike in March from 50% on Monday to 96% by close of trade on Friday, removing one unknown but highlighting just how quickly conditions can change and just how uncertain we remain of their impact.”

“Trader comments