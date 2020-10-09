SRNE Stock Price: Sorrento Therapeutics drops by 3.50% despite hopes on Trump, COVID-19 treatment

NASDAQ:SRNE fell on Thursday after surging from its recent sales reports and promising new COVID-19 treatment.

Sorrento is set to announce its report on how its COVID-19 treatment is progressing.

Sorrento’s other pain drug ZTildo reported a boom in third-quarter sales.

NASDAQ:SRNE investors finally consolidated some profits on Thursday as the stock dipped 3.50% to close the trading session at $11.18. The stock has been steadily climbing over the past month as optimism has grown around its potential COVID-19 treatment therapy. Since the beginning of September, shares are up over 75% and investors are hoping for another surge next week. The biotech firm is now trading back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages which shows that it is on an upward trend back towards its 52-week high trading price of $19.39.

On Wednesday, shares surged on the reports of a 26% increase in sales for its topical pain treatment ZTildo which was a surprising gain considering how sales have been through the pandemic. On October 13th, the San Diego-based biotech company will release its most recent findings for the efficacy of its COVID-19 treatment candidate, and investors are hoping the stock will soar off the tailwinds of President Trump’s recent recovery from the virus. Sorrento has taken the cocktail approach to its treatment which is a unique method in distributing multiple different types of antibodies to fight the virus.

SRNE stock news

One thing standing in the way of Sorrento’s stock surging into the atmosphere is the fact that the company is still only in Phase 1 of its clinical trials with its lead candidate. That means there is still quite a ways to go for SRNE as it attempts to take on some of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals to produce a unique coronavirus vaccine alternative. The announcement on October 13th will go a long way in determining how much of a chance Sorrento has in competing in Operation Warp Speed.