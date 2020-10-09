SRNE Stock Price: Sorrento Therapeutics drops by 3.50% despite hopes on Trump, COVID-19 treatment

- NASDAQ:SRNE fell on Thursday after surging from its recent sales reports and promising new COVID-19 treatment.
- Sorrento is set to announce its report on how its COVID-19 treatment is progressing.
- Sorrento’s other pain drug ZTildo reported a boom in third-quarter sales.
NASDAQ:SRNE investors finally consolidated some profits on Thursday as the stock dipped 3.50% to close the trading session at $11.18. The stock has been steadily climbing over the past month as optimism has grown around its potential COVID-19 treatment therapy. Since the beginning of September, shares are up over 75% and investors are hoping for another surge next week. The biotech firm is now trading back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages which shows that it is on an upward trend back towards its 52-week high trading price of $19.39.
On Wednesday, shares surged on the reports of a 26% increase in sales for its topical pain treatment ZTildo which was a surprising gain considering how sales have been through the pandemic. On October 13th, the San Diego-based biotech company will release its most recent findings for the efficacy of its COVID-19 treatment candidate, and investors are hoping the stock will soar off the tailwinds of President Trump’s recent recovery from the virus. Sorrento has taken the cocktail approach to its treatment which is a unique method in distributing multiple different types of antibodies to fight the virus.
SRNE stock news
One thing standing in the way of Sorrento’s stock surging into the atmosphere is the fact that the company is still only in Phase 1 of its clinical trials with its lead candidate. That means there is still quite a ways to go for SRNE as it attempts to take on some of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals to produce a unique coronavirus vaccine alternative. The announcement on October 13th will go a long way in determining how much of a chance Sorrento has in competing in Operation Warp Speed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.