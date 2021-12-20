Spread of Omicron variant raising risks of severe restrictions – Societe Generale

" The FOMC meeting results were in line with expectations and very much so with policy forecasts for the next few years. Ultimately, however, realized policy depends on the course of the economy. Household spending is recovering but confidence remains weak, and normalisation looks distant."

"The resulting pattern is increasingly looking like the most abrupt policy shift in monetary policy history - from outright easing to outright tightening in a single moment. The data calendar is thin, but not without stars such as US income and consumption data and durable goods orders - both of which are likely to be firm."

"Reliable evidence will take some weeks to emerge. That said, what is evident is that in the face of rampant inflation and the clear evidence that successive waves of restrictions have less and less of an impact on the economy, many central banks have finally woken up."

"The explosive spread of the Omicron-variant of COVID is raising the risks of more severe restrictions," note Societe Generale Analysts. "These would once again depress economic activity, but much depends on how many people develop severe symptoms."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.