Spot this simple yet effective low risk trade entry: AEMULUS & SAMCHEM [Video]

Find out how to enter a trade with low risk entry with this effective pullback trading method in AEMULUS and SAMCHEM. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1600, options market stay bearish before Fed
EUR/USD picks up bids to poke the intraday high near 1.1580 during early Wednesday. The major currency pair dropped the previous day following the US dollar’s rebound amid the pre-Fed anxiety, as well as due to the downbeat Eurozone data.
GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed
GBP/USD cheers the US dollar pullback heading into Wednesday’s London open, up 0.14% on a day around 1.3630. In doing so, the cable pair refreshes intraday high while printing the first positive daily performance in four, not to forget bouncing off a three-week low.
Gold: Volatile within $1800-$1770 range ahead of Fed
It’s the all-important Fed Day this Wednesday, with the US dollar and Treasury yields firming up, as a rollback of asset purchases by $15 billion per month is already discounted by the market. Gold traders will look for hints on the Fed’s timing of the interest rates hike.
Dogecoin on the cusp of 25% liquidity run
Dogecoin price has been in a confused state as it rallied 22% over the past 22 days. DOGE market makers are likely to push to collect liquidity resting above $0.343. A decisive daily close below $0.196 will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium
Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates?