Spot the smart money institutional trading from price and volume — KOBAY [Video]

Find out what low volume breakout means and how to spot if there is smart money institutional trading / investing in Kobay Technology Bhd (KOBAY) from the price and volume. This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 31 Oct 2021. Watch the video below:
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold edges higher within consolidation territory
Gold bulls are holding the fort in Asia in familiar territory on the daily chart where the price has been consolidating since the last week of November. XAU/USD is trading at $1,778.54 and higher by some 0.18% after rising from a low of $1,775.31 to a high of $1,779.69 so far.
Shiba Inu price signals 50% upswing as SHIB forms triple tap setup
Shiba Inu price is hovering around a crucial support level and shows signs of triggering a quick run-up. The recent dip below this barrier suggests that the market makers have already collected liquidity, indicating that downside risk is relatively less.
