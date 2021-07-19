Spot the direction and unusual behaviors for SERBADK, SCIB, KPOWER, SCOPE, QES [Video]

In this video, I go over and answer some questions & analyzed charts from the Telegram Group members including SCOPE, QES, SERBADK, SCIB, KPOWER to spot the direction, target price, any potential unusual behaviors and any potential entry via pullback trading or breakout trading strategy. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:25 SCOPE (SCOPE INDUSTRIES BHD)
- 3:30 QES (QES GROUP BERHAD)
- 9:10 SERBADK (SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD)
- 15:50 KPOWER (KPOWER BERHAD)
- 16:58 SCIB (SARAWAK CONSOLIDATED IND BHD)
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 0.5%. Cable has fallen from a high of 1.3862 and met a low of 1.3755 in Tokyo. The bears are in charge as investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....