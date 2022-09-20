Speech by ECB’s Lagarde on ‘Monetary Policy in the Euro Area’: Expects to raise rates further

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank said that they will not let this phase of high inflation feed into economic behavior and create a lasting inflation problem.
Key statements
If there were evidence that high inflation risked de-anchoring inflation expectations, then the policy rate that is compatible with our target would lie in the restrictive territory.
Says where rates ultimately settle, and the size of the steps that we move in, will depend on how the inflation outlook evolves as we proceed.
Says inflation expectations remain relatively well anchored across a range of measures.
Says if energy prices are durably higher during the transition, it may have an impact on industrial production.
Says moving faster at the start of the hiking cycle clearly conveys our commitment.
Says expects to raise rates further.
Says the terminal rate at which our hiking cycle ends must be compatible with inflation returning durably to our target.
EUR/USD update
Meanwhile, the euro has extended its losses vs a strong US dollar after ECB's Lagarde's comments. EUR/USD was last down 0.6% at 0.9965, still, some way from the two-decade lows at 0.9864 made on September 6.
The US dollar has been perky on Tuesday, trading near a two-decade high, as investors held firm on the expectation of another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve that starts its two-day meeting today. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis point hike and a 19% probability of a 100 bps in tightening. This is supporting US yields and the DXY index that is now not far from 110.79, a level hit earlier this month for the first time since June 2002.
