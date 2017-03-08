Special Counsel Mueller impanels Washington grand jury in Russia probe - WSJ

Special Counsel Mueller impanels Washington grand jury in Russia probe - WSJBy Eren Sengezer
"Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter," by the Wall Street Journal said in a recent story.
Key quotes:
- The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry is ramping up
- Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn’t aware that Mr. Mueller had started using a new grand jury
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.