- SPY returns to the realm of the bulls.
- More records insight as stocks gear up for Jackson Hole.
- Each dip gets higher and bulls keep buying them.
Stock markets did exactly what they wanted to do on Monday which was rally after the dip was put in place. Commentators will skew the narrative to suit their needs and this time many are attributing Monday's rally to the Pfizer vaccine, full FDA approval. I mean really, come on guys who did not see that one coming. The shot has been given to billions of people around the world at this stage it is probably the most studied vaccine in recent history but we are all supposed to believe that this was great surprising news that sent the market higher. The market went higher because it wanted to. Because investors had seen enough bad news and know the underlying picture remains supportive. You cannot argue with massive global central bank stimulus, high-income investing households awash with cash, corporates awash with cash and buy back season now underway that earnings season is done. That is the backdrop and the technical picture supports this view. We have had 6-7 pullbacks in the SPY this year and each time bulls have stepped in and pushed stocks higher so why should it have been different this time. The only blip on the horizon is the Fed taper and the potential for another taper tantrum. This time we may not get a tantrum but we may get a takedown. We have repeatedly mentioned the correlation between the Feds balance sheet and the SPY. Not just us, so if the Fed begins to taper which it has to do at some stage, can the SPY keep going on its own?
SPY stock forecast
$441 is still our first support as this is the highest volume area in the recent past. The dip last week got down to $436 but the recent trend is bullish so each dip is naturally higher than the last one. Our call from last week "There is pretty decent volume support until $436. If $436 breaks, then it is a waiting game." With this uptrend getting fresh impetus we would now not like to see $436 tested but it remains a key support. The 9-day moving average is our key level at $443. A break is likely to see $436 tested and broken meaning we would wait until $423 to try again.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?