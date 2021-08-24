SPY returns to the realm of the bulls.

More records insight as stocks gear up for Jackson Hole.

Each dip gets higher and bulls keep buying them.

Stock markets did exactly what they wanted to do on Monday which was rally after the dip was put in place. Commentators will skew the narrative to suit their needs and this time many are attributing Monday's rally to the Pfizer vaccine, full FDA approval. I mean really, come on guys who did not see that one coming. The shot has been given to billions of people around the world at this stage it is probably the most studied vaccine in recent history but we are all supposed to believe that this was great surprising news that sent the market higher. The market went higher because it wanted to. Because investors had seen enough bad news and know the underlying picture remains supportive. You cannot argue with massive global central bank stimulus, high-income investing households awash with cash, corporates awash with cash and buy back season now underway that earnings season is done. That is the backdrop and the technical picture supports this view. We have had 6-7 pullbacks in the SPY this year and each time bulls have stepped in and pushed stocks higher so why should it have been different this time. The only blip on the horizon is the Fed taper and the potential for another taper tantrum. This time we may not get a tantrum but we may get a takedown. We have repeatedly mentioned the correlation between the Feds balance sheet and the SPY. Not just us, so if the Fed begins to taper which it has to do at some stage, can the SPY keep going on its own?

SPY stock forecast

$441 is still our first support as this is the highest volume area in the recent past. The dip last week got down to $436 but the recent trend is bullish so each dip is naturally higher than the last one. Our call from last week "There is pretty decent volume support until $436. If $436 breaks, then it is a waiting game." With this uptrend getting fresh impetus we would now not like to see $436 tested but it remains a key support. The 9-day moving average is our key level at $443. A break is likely to see $436 tested and broken meaning we would wait until $423 to try again.