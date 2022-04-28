SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY Stock News and Forecast: Will Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) keep this rally going?

- S&P 500 (SPY) closes positively on Wednesday as global equities recover losses.
- Facebook (FB) earnings after the close help S7P 500 futures to continue gaining.
- S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones close higher but Nasdaq still finished Wednesday in the red.
Global stock markets began to recover on Wednesday after taking a strong battering on Tuesday. The move was not unsurprising from a technical perspective. Also helping were bond markets seeing some correction from recent moves which helped yields to fall. By the close Energy (XLE), Communications (XLC) and Materials (XLB) were all up 1.4% while Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) were the worst-performing sectors. No surprise that we saw some corrections to recent sector performance. The VIX volatility index also tracked lower back below 30 to 29.51 while bond market volatility also fell slightly to 130 but it still remains elevated despite the Fed hawks being in the blackout phase, before their May interest rate decision.
Bond market volatility (MOVE) versus VIX
S&P 500 (SPY) news
Facebook (FB) really started the after-hours rally in the futures market as FB stock gained a quickfire 15-20% after releasing earnings. It is not like the earnings were particularly good, rather it was a relief rally after the terrible earnings last time out and the subsequent record market cap fall for Facebook. Next up we have a make-or-break release from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) after the close. Later today we get a first look at US GDP for Q1 and it is likely to show the US economy barely registering any economic growth for the quarter. Deutsche Bank published its investor survey this week and 60% of respondents expect a US recession in 2023. We tend to agree with this assessment, despite the fact that equity investors are hoping otherwise. The FX and bond markets are usually more accurate and the safe haven flows into bonds and the dollar are telling.
S&P 500 (SPY) forecast
It can't be all bad news though and Wednesday's price action especially in the after-hours with the futures sets up the strong possibility of a bear market rally. We say bear market as the S&P is down nearly 8% for April so far. But technically we have potentially put in a double bottom at $415. If equities can get through this week unscathed then a rally is more likely. Apple and Amazon though will set the tone after hours on Thursday.
S&P 500 (SPY) chart, daily
The author is long Facebook and short Tesla
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar shows no signs of weakness as focus shifts to US Q1 GDP – LIVE
Boosted by the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance, the dollar has registered impressive gains against its major rivals throughout the month of April. The US GDP data is expected to show a significant loss of growth momentum in Q1 and the dollar rally might lose steam on weak data, given the currency's extremely overbought conditions.
EUR/USD stays near 1.0500 after hot German inflation data
EUR/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.0500 as investors await the first-quarter GDP growth report from the US. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP jumped to 7.8% in April from 7.6% in March, surpassing the market expectation of 7.6%, but failed to help the euro find demand.
GBP/USD slumps to weakest level since July 2020 below 1.2500
With the greenback regathering its strength ahead of the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US, GBP/USD plunged to its lowest level since July 2020 near 1.2450. The risk-positive market environment does little to nothing to help the British pound find demand on Thursday.
Gold rebounds towards $1,900 as US dollar eases ahead of GDP
Gold Price is attempting a recovery from two-month lows of $1,872, heading back towards the $1,900 threshold. Investors resort to profit-taking in their US dollar long positions following the latest upsurge while progressing towards critical America’s Q1 preliminary GDP release.
Ethereum price trend shows bearish exhaustion signals with $6.25 billion burn in ETH
Ethereum price could plummet as analysts identify signs of bearish exhaustion in the altcoin’s price trend. This comes despite a drop in Ethereum’s circulating supply as the quantity of ETH burned hits a record 2.1 million.