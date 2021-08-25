- SPY sets another record-high close with a small positive day.
- Stocks struggle for momentum with Jackson Hole on Friday.
- Last week's dip is snapped up as the grind higher continues.
Stocks set more records on Tuesday as last week's dip was forgotten and investors focused on the bullish macro backdrop and the hoped-for end of covid. Dr. Faucci made some bullish comments which investors liked but caution remained the watchword with the Jackson Hole symposium due on Friday. The Fed has played a clever game allowing tapering to enter consciousness so the actual event will not be greeted with a tantrum this time around, we hope!
China was back in vogue with recently beaten-up Chinese names all surging. This is despite more strong words from the SEC about Chinese companies having to warn investors of the risks and disclosures involved in trading in Chinese names. Meme stock madness was back on track with some of our favourite names surging. The top two billing remains occupied by GameStop (GME) which surged 27% and AMC which signed for a 20% gain. Bitcoin gave up the psychological $50,000 level so it will be interesting to see if the negative meme stock/Bitcoin correlation continues.
SPY stock forecast
All back on track following last week's dip. Remember, it is the era of buy-the-dip so don't forget the next time you see one! Jackson Hole has the potential to make the next dip that much bigger though if the taper talk continues. It has to happen but that does not mean equity markets have to like it. The $447 mark is now holding the very short-term move, this is the high from August 16 before we dipped and then the close from Monday. Breaking below $447 probably gives a slightly more neutral bias in the very short term, with the 9-day moving average at $444 likely to be tested if $447 goes. Look for the first dip at $441, a previous resistance level, but as ever use stops, especially with the upcoming Jackson Hole event likely to cause some volatility.
The half-hourly chart shows $443 as the recent point of control-high volume price zone. This and the nearby 9-day moving average provides short-term support. We can also see from the volume profile that, if this level is broken, there is little support below it until $431.
