SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock News and Forecast: Wake up Wall Street as more gains likely

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 7:
Labor Day's long weekend is behind us and so too is summer. The lull is over and market volumes can return to normal now. That is the usual course of events post Labor Day, but this year is a year unlike any other. So far, so many records have been shattered, and with Friday's poor economic data the equity market at least has the perfect excuse to keep on rallying and continue making more all-time highs. That is the plan, but Goldman Sachs is trying to rain on the parade as they cut US GDP forecasts again. They nearly halved GDP forecasts only a few weeks ago and now have scaled back GDP numbers again after Friday's weak employment report. That only adds to the Fed argument of lower for longer, and equities know only one way to go in this environment.
The dollar is a different beast to the equity market though and remains weak, at 1.1860 now versus the euro. Gold is at $1,810, and oil slips a bit to $68.50. Bitcoin is holding at $51,100.
European markets are flat: Dax is the biggest mover at -0.14%.
US futures are also flat with the Dow the biggest mover: +0.1%. Exciting times!
SPY stock news
US GDP forecasts cut again at Goldman Sachs.
UK increases taxes to fund social care and healthcare.
German ZEW falls to 26.5 from 40.4 in August. The estimate was 30.
Match Group (MTCH) shares up 11% premarket as the company is expected to join S&P 500.
Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) up 8% premarket as the company enters S&P Midcap 400.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) up 5% premarket on Barrons article.
Spotify (SPOT) up 4% as KeyBanc upgrades.
Callaway Golf (ELY) up 4% premarket as the company raises FY21 guidance.
BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) down 9% premarket, FDA places hold on therapy for PKU.
Chinese tech names continue to bounce: PDD, JD, NTES, BABA, BIDU, etc.
Boeing (BA) shares down in premarket by 0.5% after Ryanair (RYAAY) says it ended talks to buy planes. CNBC. Ryanair is one of Boeing's largest customers.
Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX): Dr. Fauci says Moderna booster shots could be delayed, Pfizer booster shots likely ready by September 20, according to Dr. Fauci.
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was upgraded by Barclays.
Economic data
