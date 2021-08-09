SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock News and Forecast: Time to squeeze

- SPY grinds out another record-high close on Monday.
- SPY momentum is stalling but the squeeze is on.
- SPY technicals are mixed but the price is price and it's bullish.
The SPY just keeps going up confounding most traders and speculators who see the move as overstretched. The latest data from the Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC shows that fund managers reduced net-long positions last week but are still overwhelmingly long. By contrast, the speculators are short and wrong and have begun to cover some short positions. The latest data from Refinitiv Lipper shows the Financial Sector Exchange Traded Fund (XLF) showing strong outflows of $562 million and the Nasdaq QQQ EFT also seeing large outflows, totaling $735 million. But the SPY keeps squeezing higher, frustrating many who have predicted a late-summer slowdown in the process.
Last week we identified some stretched metrics with the number of stocks above their 200-day moving average declining and also the number of stocks making 52 week highs also declining. Both indicators are still negative but both have staged a bounce late last week as the rally just kept going. The percentage of stocks above the 200-day moving average is looking to breaks its own short-term moving average as we can see below.
Meanwhile, the number of stocks making 52-week highs is ticking higher and testing its 100-day moving average. So all in all signs of a bounce.
SPY stock forecast
Last week we cautioned against going short and on Wednesday said $441 was the key. "Look for an opening move lower to be again rejected as $441 is the key to be taken out. MACD and RSI look close to breaking out of our bearish divergence, so keep a close eye here. $437 is the short-term key support, intraday". This has now played out nicely with $441 now being our key short-term support to hold the bullish trend. We still require a confirmation from the MACD and RSI as both are still flagging bearish divergences. We maintain our theme that the market will continue to grind higher for a while yet squeezing and frustrating many.
