SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY Stock News and Forecast: Another range-bound inside day, breakout coming soon

- SPY stock trades little changed for most of Wednesday.
- More uncertainty is likely on Thursday as Russia tensions remains high.
- 2021 favorite Nvidia smashed earnings, but stock falls.
The main indices yet again traded in a tight range after Wednesday's reports of Russian troops returning to their bases were contradicted by NATO and US reports. All this has meant risk-taking is limited, and so the riskier growth stocks gave up most of Tuesday's gains. The net results were another range trading day for the SPY, which opened at $443 and closed at $446. Eventually, range trades lead to breakouts, so it is important to keep an eye on which way this is likely to move.
SPY News
Last night after the close Nvidia reported earnings. Nvidia was one of the top-performing stocks last year and is now a significant weighting in the main indices. Nvidia beat forecasts on both EPS and revenue. It also issued guidance for the next quarter ahead of estimates. Normally, this would see the share price surge, but instead the stock is down 3%. Some of this is due to the fact the stock has run up 10% this week, but mostly it is reflective of the current environment. Nvidia trades on a high multiple, and high growth stocks are not as strong as during 2021. The hawkish Fed and surging inflation have seen to that.
Geopolitical events this morning have also resurfaced with reports from the UK and US of Russia adding 7,000 troops to the Ukraine border. We also have unconfirmed reports of artillery being fired. All in all, risk-off is likely to once again dominate.
SPY Forecast
Yesterday traded along the previous day's $443 to $446 range, but when looking at the volume profile we see most of yesterday's volume took place at the lower end of the daily range, a slightly bearish sign.
SPY chart, 15-minute
On the daily chart, we can see a breakout from this $443 to $446 range will then target one of two key pivot points at $428 and $458. For now, with all the contradicting news flow over Russia, more chop is likely. This may present short-term scalping opportunities around recent ranges as we do not expect much follow-through from any moves until the Russia-Ukraine situation settles down. Breakouts on lack of new news may provide useful entries when betting on a return to the range.
SPY chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
