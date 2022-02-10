SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Will the SPY go up or down after CPI data?

- SPY rises on Wednesday as global bond yields fall.
- SPY rises to previously identified resistance at $458.
- SPY ready for US CPI release later on Thursday.
A strong session for the main US indices on Wednesday as a calming of yields saw growth stocks fuel the rally. Value underperformed as the tech sector also recovered from recent losses. Wednesday saw over 400 companies in the S&P 500 close in positive territory, so it was a positive market breadth day then. The number of stocks making new highs above the 100 and 200-day moving averages also continues to rise. This is a healthy recovery.
SPY News
Everything is on hold until we get the US CPI release out of the way, and it is not long to go now. We still maintain the risk-reward is for a surprise to the downside leading to a suggested continued equity rally. However, this surprise factor has lessened somewhat after gains in the last two sessions. A low CPI should result in an equity rally, but if not then we truly are in a bear market. Asian markets closed for the most part higher overnight, and so far Europe is just about in the green. Fed funds futures continued to steady yesterday but still price in a near 80% chance of five rate hikes by September.
SPY Forecast
On Wednesday, we identified $458 and $428 as the key levels. We also noted how we felt it was worth fading $458 as it was unlikely to break ahead of the US CPI release. So it has proven with Wednesday's close at $457.57, although this did not provide much retracement for fading then.
The key levels remain the same. Breaking $458 puts a serious dent into recent hawks and bears. That opens the door for a move to $472. The reaction to the CPI is key though and will set the tone for the next month and more. $428 is the target and support if the reaction is negative. Failure at $458 also sets it as a double top with a target of $430, which is close enough to $428 then.
SPY chart, daily
