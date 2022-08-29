- SPY falls sharply after Powell reverses supposed pivot.
- Bitcoin signals weekend risk takers are exiting positions.
- Bond markets look to reprice 2023 rate cuts.
Equity markets took the obvious path lower on Friday following what were probably more aggressive words from Powell at Jackson Hole. The summer rally was brought about by a combination of markets getting overly bearish with short positioning too stretched and then a data set of flattening CPI and strong employment. Suddenly bulls smelled an opportunity to squeeze the shorts, and we ended up with massive short covering and CTA trend following systems squeezing the move higher. The end of the move was nearly perfectly signaled with a massive meme stock squeeze.
Once than fizzled out, it was expected that Powell would walk back from the enthusiasm and see the Fed was still on a path to higher rates. Instead, he went in more aggressively than expected. He had plenty of time to craft this speech and knew exactly what would happen once he invoked the words "pain", "below trend" and "Volcker". He knew that would mean a sharp sell-off in risk assets, so we must conclude that is exactly what he wants.
SPY news
The sell-off on Friday has led to continued follow-through on Monday. European markets are lower, and US equity futures are also pointing to a 1% lower open for the major indices. What we are likely to see is continued repositioning of portfolios, especially now that summer is out. Large size can be expected to move markets as valuations are repriced based on higher for longer rates. That was the main reason for the sharp Nasdaq sell-off. The expectation is that rates might remain higher for longer in 2023. The bond market is yet to take this to heart, but we have seen already that Fed funds futures for December 2023 have moved some 75 basis points higher during August. Perhaps the equity market as usual just missed the signal. It is always the last to know!
Fed funds futures Dec 2023, yield
SPY forecast
With earnings season behind us and mega tech causing a relief rally, investors will now begin repricing their portfolios based on higher rates in 2022 and 2023. This will see them reduce holdings and outright exit some high-beta, high-growth names. Value is likely to come back into vogue.
Since the June rally kicked in, growth has outperformed value by a factor of nearly 3 to 1 for the popular Vanguard ETF's Vanguard Growth ETF Ticker: VUG and Vanguard Value ETF Ticker: VTV. Expect that to reverse aggressively in the next few weeks.
Value (VTV orange) versus Growth (VUG green)
Take a weekly look at the chart below to identify some areas of light volume between $405 and $395. This should mean the losses continue until we get to $390, where things could stabilize. This trend needs to break the lows at $362 though.
SPY weekly chart
