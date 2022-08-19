SPY closes just marginally up on Thursday.

Momentum is stalling as the rally extends gains.

Bitcoin stalling may signal risk off and an end to this rally.

The equity market again more or less flatlined on Thursday as indecision grows over whether this rally can extend any further. Big tech stocks have been notable gainers, and we already have talked about Apple (AAPL) gaining over 35% in two months at an average of 1% per trading session. Meme stock-like performance it is not, but valuations again are starting to look a little stretched as P/E multiples once again get dragged higher.

SPY news

We note with interest the sharp drop in Bitcoin this morning, down 7% at the time of writing. This is a risk barometer with a high correlation with the riskier Nasdaq (QQQ) index.

Bitcoin versus Nasdaq (blue line) daily

Is this a predictor of more downside to come then? Certainly, things are looking difficult this morning, and with notable options expiry that may put more pressure on equities as expiry is expected to lead to net selling. The BBBY meltdown may lead to a rethink from the retail sector, which has helped fuel the risker side of the equities trade in the past two weeks.

SPY forecast

SPY is still stalling at the 200-day moving average and not doing much. Consolidation is more often associated with a breakout in the move of the trend, which in this case is higher. We are on the watch for a break of $432, more or less this week's high.

From my point of view, I have some short positions in Tesla and Apple, but these have tight stops as I remain unconvinced that more pain is not yet to come for equity bears. The consensus seems to be growing that this was a bear market rally that is now ending. That makes the contrarian in me uncomfortable, hence the short positions with very tight stops. If we do roll over, look for a move to support at $415 and then $410, where some further stabilization may take place. This consolidation has meant the overbought readings on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are no more. Yields are all higher on Friday morning, which needs close attention. This may be the start of a repricing by the bond market after Fed minutes.