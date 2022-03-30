SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Key pivot at $458 with focus on Friday employment report

S&P 500 (SPY) continues with its recent rally on Tuesday, closing up 1.24%.

Nasdaq (QQQ) also rallies strongly as riskier sectors benefit.

Friday's employment report is the key as Powell bets the house on it.

The rally kept pace on Tuesday as the SPY added over 1% and the Nasdaq topped that with a gain of 1.7%. Risk is most certainly back on as we have seen from the huge moves in meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME). This spread to other beaten-down sectors as Peloton (PTON), Rivian (RIVN) and others played catch up.

Certainly, the bond market is not so optimistic as the yield curve went into negative territory for the first time on Tuesday since 2019. We have detailed previously how the yield curve (2-year/10-year yields) has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions. Meanwhile, the showdown between the Fed and the bond market is set for Friday's employment report in the US. Fed Chair Powell bet the house on the strength of the US economy in announcing a more hawkish path. The US economy will be able to withstand a series of hikes due to its strength, so he needs a strong report. Otherwise stagflation is looming large in investors' minds.

SPY Stock News

Wednesday sees a slight pullback in the early futures and European markets. Ukraine and Russia talks are not giving the hoped-for outcome yet as the Kremlin says there is much work to be done. Meanwhile, European markets slide on some profit-taking and a Spanish CPI number at 9.8%. Yikes! The flight away from safety though sees the dollar continue to lose ground against the euro to 1.1140 now.

SPY Stock Forecast

This move on Tuesday was a powerful one as it took out the big resistance at $458. That had marked the double top from earlier in February. This was a big test ,and the SPY passed. Holding then above $458 is key to keeping recent momentum going.

SPY chart, daily

We mentioned the importance of $458, but looking at the intraday chart below we are setting $456 as the intraday pivot. There is a gap from $456 to $458 on Tuesday's open, so that is why we are choosing $456. Above there, SPY remains bullish.