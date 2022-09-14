SPY collapses after a sticky inflation report.

CPI shows inflation is here to stay and is definitely not transitory.

Nasdaq (QQQ) falls 5% as high duration suffers with a spike in yields.

Phew, what a day. It seems the whole market had expected the Goldilocks fantasy that inflation was going to fall and we could all go back to buying the dip and watching it rip. I must confess to also believing inflation would cool, but I did think it would not cool enough and we would fall off a cliff in a month or two's time. I was not expecting the cliff to come so soon. After that, where are we?

SPY news

First a brief recap: oil prices lower, commodities lower, but rents up, services up. Not a good look for inflation. It has broadened and is now sticky and will take time to come down. Various measures can be used to gauge fixed income sentiment and the path of future interest rates. Bond yields, fed funds futures, eurodollars, etc. All were repriced after the CPI print and notably higher. At the front end of the curve, CME Fed funds futures have moved from a 91% chance of a 75 bps hike next week down to 66%. Sounds good, but not when you see why. The odds of a 100bps hike have shifted from a 0% chance on Tuesday to a 33% chance currently. Oops.

Source: CMEgroup.com

Further out on Eurodollar futures for December 2023, and 15 months have added 25bps to the predicted rate then.

100-Eurodollar Dec 2023, predicted interest rate in December 2023

The dollar, meanwhile, went on a rampage with a huge move up after CPI. This is yet another headache for equities as the S&P 500 is exposed to the dollar. "Dollar up, earnings down" is the general theme.

The dollar index (DXY) daily

SPY forecast

First, a bit of perspective. We are now back to where we were last Thursday. We have just retraced two days. That is all. It feels like the end of the world or a stock market crash, but no. Just rewind to last Thursday. How did you feel about equities then? Not so bad, right?

The problem may be in the week ahead though. This should continue with some obvious spikes and pauses along the way. Nothing goes up or down in a straight line, but this will cause investors to reposition again. The savior may be just how bearish everyone was and is. The problem is we are a long way from retail capitulation.

The sell-off on Tuesday stopped perfectly on our lower trendline with support at $391. A break of recent lows at $388 confirms we are heading lower and will look to test June lows at $362 with support at $371 along the way. Failure to make a new low will be a short-term catalyst.

In hindsight, the failure to break above the 200-day moving average looks like a serious signal. $401 is the pivot, and below means we are likely heading lower. We are also seeing an island formation across many stocks and indices from Tuesday. An island is a reversal pattern.