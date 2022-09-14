- SPY collapses after a sticky inflation report.
- CPI shows inflation is here to stay and is definitely not transitory.
- Nasdaq (QQQ) falls 5% as high duration suffers with a spike in yields.
Phew, what a day. It seems the whole market had expected the Goldilocks fantasy that inflation was going to fall and we could all go back to buying the dip and watching it rip. I must confess to also believing inflation would cool, but I did think it would not cool enough and we would fall off a cliff in a month or two's time. I was not expecting the cliff to come so soon. After that, where are we?
SPY news
First a brief recap: oil prices lower, commodities lower, but rents up, services up. Not a good look for inflation. It has broadened and is now sticky and will take time to come down. Various measures can be used to gauge fixed income sentiment and the path of future interest rates. Bond yields, fed funds futures, eurodollars, etc. All were repriced after the CPI print and notably higher. At the front end of the curve, CME Fed funds futures have moved from a 91% chance of a 75 bps hike next week down to 66%. Sounds good, but not when you see why. The odds of a 100bps hike have shifted from a 0% chance on Tuesday to a 33% chance currently. Oops.
Source: CMEgroup.com
Further out on Eurodollar futures for December 2023, and 15 months have added 25bps to the predicted rate then.
100-Eurodollar Dec 2023, predicted interest rate in December 2023
The dollar, meanwhile, went on a rampage with a huge move up after CPI. This is yet another headache for equities as the S&P 500 is exposed to the dollar. "Dollar up, earnings down" is the general theme.
The dollar index (DXY) daily
SPY forecast
First, a bit of perspective. We are now back to where we were last Thursday. We have just retraced two days. That is all. It feels like the end of the world or a stock market crash, but no. Just rewind to last Thursday. How did you feel about equities then? Not so bad, right?
The problem may be in the week ahead though. This should continue with some obvious spikes and pauses along the way. Nothing goes up or down in a straight line, but this will cause investors to reposition again. The savior may be just how bearish everyone was and is. The problem is we are a long way from retail capitulation.
The sell-off on Tuesday stopped perfectly on our lower trendline with support at $391. A break of recent lows at $388 confirms we are heading lower and will look to test June lows at $362 with support at $371 along the way. Failure to make a new low will be a short-term catalyst.
In hindsight, the failure to break above the 200-day moving average looks like a serious signal. $401 is the pivot, and below means we are likely heading lower. We are also seeing an island formation across many stocks and indices from Tuesday. An island is a reversal pattern.
SPY, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
