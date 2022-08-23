SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Inflation fears fuel equity losses as dollar rides again

SPY falls sharply as risk assets falter.

Yields rise globally as European inflation spikes.

The dollar resumes its uptrend and breaks parity versus the euro.

Equity markets continue to demonstrate that this latest rally was a bear one as risk assets give up gains. Investor sentiment was further hindered on Monday as huge inflation prints and energy spikes in Europe led to yields pointing higher and money markets increasing bets on further tightening cycles. Citi came out with an eye-watering forecast of 18% for UK inflation, and fears over the Nordstream pipeline saw Europe's gas and electricity prices again move to record high levels. New day, new record high seems to be the trend for European energy prices. While this increase in yields would normally have at least given some support to the euro, the opposite was the case. The rise in yields was accompanied by a more or less equivalent move in US yields, and that left the dollar to benefit from haven flows and comparative economic growth metrics. None of which are particularly helpful to the Euro.

With the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole later this week, it appears investors will remain on the sidelines awaiting further clarification on whether the Fed did indeed pivot toward the doves or whether it is more of the same for the September meeting. Fed funds futures and Eurodollar futures have priced in an additional 10 basis points worth of tightening over the past three trading sessions. Year-end rates are now forecast at bang on 4%.

Eurodollar futures Dec 2022, daily

Tuesday morning is more benign so far with yields little changed in Europe and equities flatlining too. We do notice a decent spike in bond market volatility, however, as investors remain in the dark about the Fed's intentions. Elevated bond market volatility does not usually lead to gains for risk assets, so this is another point for the bears.

MOVE index, daily

Now things get more interesting after the sell-off on Monday. $417 support was broken cleanly and now acts as resistance and our short-term pivot. Below $417, a move to $410 is likely and below $410 volume drops sharply making a move back to lows likely. The key for bulls is to hold $410 and stabilize.