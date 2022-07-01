- S&P 500 closes down again on Thursday by 0.88%.
- SPY falls 20% in the first half of the year.
- Bonds also fall in the first half, making it a terrible year for asset portfolios.
The S&P 500 or SPY ETF closed out the half-year in a subdued fashion on Thursday as the anticipated repositioning did not materialize. Long-only investors and mutual funds opted to remain underweight equities. July is historically one of the better months for S&P 500 performance and is the best performing month historically in the third quarter.
S&P 500 SPY stock news
As we can see, this half of the year has been a terrible one for stock and bond portfolios. The Fed has been behind the raging inflation curve and has pivoted way too late to a hawkish policy.
The last 8 times the S&P 500 was down in a calendar year, Bonds finished the year up, cushioning the blow.— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) July 1, 2022
Very different story thus far in 2022 with Stocks and Bonds both down over 10%, something we've never seen. pic.twitter.com/QypyjXuROs
Now financial markets are betting on recession, and the latest GDPNOW figure from the Atlanta Fed is not exactly comforting. It is showing expected Q2 GDP falling 1%.
Source:atlantafed.org
The bond market as mentioned is convinced the Fed is hiking into a recession and has been pricing rate cuts for early 2023. Given that the Fed is late to the party, we see that as highly unlikely. They always over-hike and then over-cut. They have largely moved inflation from transitory by their policies and are now likely to engineer a deep recession by hiking for too long. All this means of course that equities and risk assets will again find H2 to be a tough ask.
S&P 500 (SPY) stock forecast
We do not expect a huge amount of volatility now as we enter earnings season. We expect this earnings season to be when the penny drops with Wall Street analysts as EPS forecasts will be cut and the S&P 500 will naturally then edge lower. Remember macroeconomics impacts EPS which in turn impacts stock prices. Macro remains poor in most regions and the global economy is slowing markedly. International trade is more expensive, there are more barriers to trade, and energy costs are pricing sticky.
Corporate earnings in the US will also be hit by conversion charges of overseas currency earnings into a strong US dollar. There is a strong correlation between lower earnings for corporate America and a strong dollar.
Still, SPY has a gap to be filled from $395 to $401. Resistance above is $415 which is key.
SPY stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0450 as dollar gathers strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt after mixed inflation data from the euro area, the EUR/USD pair turned south and declined below 1.0450. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI weighs heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD drops two fresh multi-week lows below 1.2050
GBP/USD has extended its slide and declined below 1.2050 during the European session on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to gains above 105.00, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls to weakest level since January below $1,790
Gold prolonged this week's bearish trend and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Friday, marking the fifth successive day of a negative move. Ahead of US data releases, XAU/USD touched its lowest level since late January below $1,790.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!