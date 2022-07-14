S&P 500 (SPY) stock closes only 0.5% lower despite CPI shock.

Nasdaq QQQ ETF and SPY ETF both fell nearly 2% after the CPI number.

Equities rallied sharply as investors see a recession and rate cuts for 2023.

I have to admit this move is somewhat perplexing. Right after the CPI print, equities tanked, yields spiked, and all made sense. Then things started to get out of hand.

Right from the opening of the regular session, equities began a strong recovery and even more unusual was the interest rate sensitive Nasdaq (QQQ) leading the march higher. Investors it seemed took good news as bad news. Let's check the logic here. CPI is still way too high, much higher than expected. We still got some comments saying that this is it – we have reached the top. We have heard that for about a year now, so excuse the lack of faith in that argument. Equity bulls further argued that rates will now aggressively peak in 2022 before collapsing in 2023 as the US enters a recession. Quite how equity investors see this as the good news is beyond me. With earnings season approaching, some sanity may be restored as earnings downgrades are highly likely and forecasts are likely to be slashed. The dollar remains in charge, and this is not historically good for corporate earnings.

A stronger US dollar means softer corporate earnings ahead.



Source: @MorganStanley



S&P 500 (SPY) ETF news

With just under two weeks now to go until the next Fed hike, probabilities have moved from 75 basis points to 100 basis points. The Bank of Canada led the way on Wednesday, when it concocted a surprise 100-basis-point move, and we feel the Fed will now follow suit. This may allow for an autumn rally as markets will then price a flattening of rate hikes for the remainder of the year. The CME's Fed Watch tool now has an 84.5% probability of a 100 basis point hike for July. The table below shows that only one week ago the market forecast a zero percent chance of a 100 bps rate hike. The target rate of 250-275 is a 100 bps rate hike.

Source: CME.com

News on the US economy has already been negative, but now it is following through to corporates. JPMorgan (JPM) was out with earnings this morning, and the bank missed on both revenue and earnings per share. Of particular note should be commentary that JPM missed estimates because it increased bad debt reserves. Commercial banks are directly in tune with the real economy. They see daily how loan performance is and how their loanee business is making or missing repayments. This is the first sign that corporate America is facing serious problems. Until now we have mostly had negative sentiment data, but this is an escalation.

SPY ETF forecast

The choppiness continues in the market, and now max bearishness is likely to once again resume. This has led to a lack of liquidity and lack of positioning, which has led to some counter-trend rallies. $395 remains a strong resistance, but the gap to $410 would follow quickly from a break above $395. We did point out the bullish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and this is still in play, but more indecision and so choppy trading are likely.

Positioning remains steadfastly underweight equities, so a strong bear market rally cannot be ruled out, and yesterday's price action gave that idea some more credence. We currently see a lack of follow through however. For now we do not expect lows at $362 to be broken. A move lower is likely, but before then a bear market rally looks to take out the gap up to $401.

SPY chart, daily

Taking a more short-term view, there is an awful lot of volume support at $374, where the market is currently. Do not be surprised to see a bounce from here to see out the week.