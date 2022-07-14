- S&P 500 (SPY) stock closes only 0.5% lower despite CPI shock.
- Nasdaq QQQ ETF and SPY ETF both fell nearly 2% after the CPI number.
- Equities rallied sharply as investors see a recession and rate cuts for 2023.
I have to admit this move is somewhat perplexing. Right after the CPI print, equities tanked, yields spiked, and all made sense. Then things started to get out of hand.
Right from the opening of the regular session, equities began a strong recovery and even more unusual was the interest rate sensitive Nasdaq (QQQ) leading the march higher. Investors it seemed took good news as bad news. Let's check the logic here. CPI is still way too high, much higher than expected. We still got some comments saying that this is it – we have reached the top. We have heard that for about a year now, so excuse the lack of faith in that argument. Equity bulls further argued that rates will now aggressively peak in 2022 before collapsing in 2023 as the US enters a recession. Quite how equity investors see this as the good news is beyond me. With earnings season approaching, some sanity may be restored as earnings downgrades are highly likely and forecasts are likely to be slashed. The dollar remains in charge, and this is not historically good for corporate earnings.
A stronger US dollar means softer corporate earnings ahead.— Lev Borodovsky (@thedailyshot) July 11, 2022
Source: @MorganStanley
Today's issue of The Daily Shot Brief: https://t.co/VvvSHBiZsE pic.twitter.com/A8XsZnpe64
S&P 500 (SPY) ETF news
With just under two weeks now to go until the next Fed hike, probabilities have moved from 75 basis points to 100 basis points. The Bank of Canada led the way on Wednesday, when it concocted a surprise 100-basis-point move, and we feel the Fed will now follow suit. This may allow for an autumn rally as markets will then price a flattening of rate hikes for the remainder of the year. The CME's Fed Watch tool now has an 84.5% probability of a 100 basis point hike for July. The table below shows that only one week ago the market forecast a zero percent chance of a 100 bps rate hike. The target rate of 250-275 is a 100 bps rate hike.
Source: CME.com
News on the US economy has already been negative, but now it is following through to corporates. JPMorgan (JPM) was out with earnings this morning, and the bank missed on both revenue and earnings per share. Of particular note should be commentary that JPM missed estimates because it increased bad debt reserves. Commercial banks are directly in tune with the real economy. They see daily how loan performance is and how their loanee business is making or missing repayments. This is the first sign that corporate America is facing serious problems. Until now we have mostly had negative sentiment data, but this is an escalation.
SPY ETF forecast
The choppiness continues in the market, and now max bearishness is likely to once again resume. This has led to a lack of liquidity and lack of positioning, which has led to some counter-trend rallies. $395 remains a strong resistance, but the gap to $410 would follow quickly from a break above $395. We did point out the bullish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and this is still in play, but more indecision and so choppy trading are likely.
Positioning remains steadfastly underweight equities, so a strong bear market rally cannot be ruled out, and yesterday's price action gave that idea some more credence. We currently see a lack of follow through however. For now we do not expect lows at $362 to be broken. A move lower is likely, but before then a bear market rally looks to take out the gap up to $401.
SPY chart, daily
Taking a more short-term view, there is an awful lot of volume support at $374, where the market is currently. Do not be surprised to see a bounce from here to see out the week.
SPY 30-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD stays within a touching distance of parity after US data
EURUSD is having a difficult time staging a rebound on Thursday and trading within a touching distance of the all-important parity level. The data from the US revealed that the annual PPI jumped above 11% in June. On a negative note, weekly jobless claims rose by 9,000.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.1800 on broad dollar strength
GBPUSD stays on the back foot and continues to push lower toward 1.1800 in the American session on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds at fresh multi-decade highs above 108.50.
Gold falls toward $1,710 as US yields turn north
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward $1,710 on Thursday. Following the stronger-than-expected June PPI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!