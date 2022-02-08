SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Can SPY go any lower?

- SPY closes modestly lower on Monday as yields rise.
- Tuesday is likely to remain calm after recent volatility from big tech.
- SPY remains just above its 200-day moving average.
The S&P 500 (SPY) remains calm relative to last week's wild swings. We had conflicting macro and micro themes last week, which drove some huge volatility. This week is likely to remain calmer until Thursday's CPI at least. Last week we had Facebook parent Meta Platforms' (FB) stock dump in the largest one-day market cap loss in history. That was after Alphabet (GOOGL) had released strong earnings that saw investors flood back into the tech sector.
They beat a hasty retreat after Facebook's plunge, only for Amazon (AMZN) to turn things back when it brought out strong earnings. That saw Amazon stock surge to the biggest market cap gain in history, according to Deutsche Bank. Not to be outdone, the macro side of things also got in on the act. The Fed had become increasingly hawkish now that it was out of blackout. The Bank of England nearly voted for a 50bps rate rise, and the ECB press conference was also notably hawkish.
Thankfully, this week has proved more sedate, but it may be just a calm before the storm. Global bond yields continue to rise and the US 10-year heads inexorably toward 2%. VIX has continued to fall from last week's levels.
SPY Stock News
Today sees a relative calm due to the lack of big tech news. Spotify and Joe Rogan rumble on, Peloton gets a new CEO, while Tesla sees CNBC report on steering chip issues. None of these are likely to have anywhere near the effect of last week's big tech slate. This week is over to the macro set who will wait for Thursday's CPI print.
The risk-reward is skewed to a lower number. Investors are positioned for more inflation. Witness the continued spikes in yields this week already. A high number will merely reinforce recent position-taking and investor views, but a surprise to the downside will cause a swift repricing of possible rate hikes. Already this year alone, barely one month in, Fed futures have moved from three hikes in 2022 to five, with Bank of America suggesting seven hikes!
SPY Stock Forecast
From a technical perspective, the 200-day moving average at $443 remains as support, but $428 is the bigger level. A break of that will likely see more momentum selling by trend following CTAs and momentum players. That will bring $404 into view. That level is precarious, sitting on the large volume shelf down to $390. The futures (ES1) also has a similar volume shelf to reinforce the point. Thursday will set the tone for the remainder of the month. Earnings season is winding down. $458 and $428 are the pivots in our view. A break of $458 should be accompanied by a Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout.
SPY chart, daily
