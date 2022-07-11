- Equities end with another positive week as the rally continues.
- SPY and Dow finished flat, while Nasdaq just about finished higher.
- Friday's employment report showed continued strength in the labor market.
Friday's employment report provided something for everyone in that both bonds and equities managed to rally on the back of continued strength in the US labor market. The bear market rally has continued and has now reached a critical juncture with this week's upcoming inflation data.
SPY news
In truth all Friday's employment report did was consolidate the continued rally in risk assets. Equities posted gains for the week, and the riskier side of the equity sphere continues to outperform. Momentum (MTUM) once again beat Value (VLUE) on Friday, and one of everyone's favorite ETFs to hate on, ARKK, has continued its rally. Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF was up nearly 14% last week and is comfortably above recent lows.
Bitcoin too appears to have found a temporary bottom as appetites begin to increase moderately for the second half of the year. Despite the recent increase in investor optimism, the Atlanta Fed GDPNOW continues to estimate Q2 US GDP printing a negative quarter, thus confirming a US recession. This is important, because the severity of bear markets is notably increased in bear markets.
However, equities face some serious headwinds yet again. Ignoring the potential for CPI on Wednesday to be worse/higher than expected, China is once again looking at more covid lockdowns.
Some 30 Million People Face Covid Curbs: #China Lockdown Tracker - Bloomberg— Christophe Barraud (@C_Barraud) July 11, 2022
*Link: https://t.co/AVNkeHhm6T pic.twitter.com/h1vnFkuIat
After the CPI comes Q2 earnings season, and if equities have held up through the CPI print then earnings season provides more problems. With the dollar still soaring, companies will face increasing FX charges as well as problems from those pesky supply chains, soaring energy costs and Chinese lockdowns. PMI correlations would lead us to believe this earnings season could be the one to heap more pressure on this bear market. Downgrades are likely to increase in our view as the earnings season progresses.
Earnings forecast downgrades continue to outpace upgrades as equity analysts attempt to catch up with the market. pic.twitter.com/vs8ETXCepm— (((The Daily Shot))) (@SoberLook) July 8, 2022
SPY forecast
Six green candles in a row marked a strong week for equities as trend-following systems were drawn in. Now the SPY gap to $401 remains the short-term target. A break there should see a quick extension up to $415, which would be a big resistance and one we feel would fail.
SPY chart, daily
The weekly chart below shows us that $415 is currently the bearish pivot. Break above that, and we can see the bearish move has ended.
SPY chart, weekly
