Target falls the most since the 1987 stock market crash.

Equities collapse on wave of selling.

SPY falls 4%, Nasdaq falls 5%.

Where do we start? The bear market rally lasts exactly one day in reality. Friday, May 13, things recovered, but that was largely down to end-of-week position covering. On Monday we barely made any headway, and Tuesday was weak. That was our bear market rally, 2%. Wow, not exactly comforting. Trouble lies ahead is what this price action is telling us.

SPY Stock News

We mentioned on Monday that retail sales were up due to inflation. Everyone seemed to ignore this, but it was a bit of a no-brainer. Anyway, Walmart and Target showed us the real measure of retail sales. Perhaps not sales, as actually both companies beat their respective revenue forecasts. Retail sales data, in fact earnings also, are both backward-looking. Guidance is forward-looking though just like the market. Walmart and Target both gave terrible guidance. Both saw huge margin pressure continuing. Bot stocks collapsed, and both stocks led the market into a state of panic on Wednesday. Target (TGT) slumped 25%, its biggest loss since 1987 and Black Monday. Consumer staples stocks are supposed to be defensive, places to shield your money in a stock market storm. Well, we are at the early stages in this cycle, and Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) may just have kitchen sinked it. Now that we know what is ahead, we can prepare and adjust accordingly. Anyway, true defensives are those with inelastic demand profiles. Food producers, not retailers.

SPY Stock Forecast

$380 will be the 38.2% retracement of the March 2020 pandemic lows to January 2022 highs. It will be targeted. Despite all the doom and gloom, the SPY is still some 2% higher than last week's low at $385. That is the first target for support. More likely targets as supports are in short supply now. They are all running for cover!

SPY chart, daily