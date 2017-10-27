Spanish Senate approves the intervention of Catalonia

Spanish Senate approves enacting the article 155 of the Constitution, triggering the takeover of the Catalan autonomy.

The Spanish government will meet this afternoon to approve the measures to restore the legal order, such as the cessation of the Catalan PM, Carles Puigdemont, and all his government.

This step coincides with the decision of the Catalan Parliament to declare the independence of the region.

The escalation of the tension in the region can reach a new high with the application of these measures and the consequent civil disobedience.