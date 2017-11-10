Spanish PM Rajoy: Necessary to restore order as soon as possible

Spanish PM Rajoy: Necessary to restore order as soon as possibleBy Eren Sengezer
Spanish PM Rajoy recently crossed the wires, saying that it was necessary to restore the order, the legal security, and the rule of law in Catalonia as soon as possible.
Key quotes:
- The values we all share are being threatened.
- The unity of the democrats matters a lot now. We must rediscover the Catalonia that contributed so much to Spain in the past.
- A democracy without rules and procedures is not viable and a democracy with ignored or violated rules and procedures is not a democracy
- On Puigdemont & Co: They have a majority to govern Catalonia but not to make an unilateral declaration of independence (UDI).
- Can the dialogue exist in a situation like this one? Definitely. Can the 'living together' framework be improved? Undoubtedly.
- It's also possible to talk of all what constitution and laws allow and with all those ones wanting to speak about it.
- You can even raise the reform of the constitution itself.
- The constitution can be reformed but only through the rules and procedures provided for it.
